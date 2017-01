POS PALSU: "At about 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday (December 27, 2016), our beloved actor Will Smith passed away. Will Smith was born on September 25, 1968 in Philadelphia. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page." - Khabar angin yang disiarkan dalam satu pos Facebook bertajuk 'R.I.P. Will Smith' (gambar atas) yang menarik perhatian hampir sejuta 'likes'.