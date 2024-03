CMG20240325-ChungKS01/SINGAPORE: It may not have the most appealing of names, but the Worm Moon is still set to beautify the night sky on Monday (Mar 25).



Although technically known as a micromoon - the opposite of a supermoon, according to a NASA guide to the night sky - it will still appear full and large to stargazers.



Worm Moon appearing behind Mt Faber cable car station [Telok Blangah]

-

Foto ZAOBAO