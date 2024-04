2 viral infections + 2 bacterial infections. What seems to be just a short stay at KKH HD turned to an unfortunate turn to ICU. Raya seems lonely without her. The house seem too quiet. Forgiveness seems extra emotional this year. Ya Allah, i seek your guidance to make me stronger for Eisha. Oh Eisha, hati ibu hancur. Remuk tak terkata. #trachparents #tracheostomy #tracheostomybaby #nicu #nicukkh #cicu #25weeker #25weekpreemie #prematurebaby #tracheostomywarrior #teamtracheostomy #singapore #lifewithtrach #2024 #fyp #micropreemie #rhinovirus #parainfluenza #kkh #kkhospital